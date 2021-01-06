AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sets New 52-Week High at $122.15

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.15 and last traded at $122.15, with a volume of 1513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $28,205.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,584,153.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 205,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 526,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 155,688 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 416,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

