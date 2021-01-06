AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.90.

ABC traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.04. The company had a trading volume of 30,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,664. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.68. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after acquiring an additional 794,449 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after acquiring an additional 510,954 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,659,000 after acquiring an additional 181,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,353 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

