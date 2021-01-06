AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.25-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.41.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.90.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $97.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average of $99.68.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,592.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

