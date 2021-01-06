Americold Realty Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,525 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,043% compared to the average daily volume of 221 call options.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,348,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,041,000 after buying an additional 1,016,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,808,000 after buying an additional 147,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,583,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,589,000 after buying an additional 56,049 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,776,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,777,000 after buying an additional 284,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,082,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,202,000 after buying an additional 566,995 shares in the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

