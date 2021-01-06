American National Bank Trims Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

American National Bank decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 162.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period.

Shares of CWB traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,426. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

