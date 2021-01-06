American National Bank Sells 1,340 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

American National Bank cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.4% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,353,000 after buying an additional 702,164 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after acquiring an additional 503,500 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,918,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,232,000 after purchasing an additional 321,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

Shares of UNH traded up $10.54 on Wednesday, reaching $355.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,022. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.89 and a 200-day moving average of $319.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,260 shares of company stock worth $40,001,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

