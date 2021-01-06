American National Bank Sells 115 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

American National Bank cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,310.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after acquiring an additional 78,977 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 61.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $227.18. The company had a trading volume of 101,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,083. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.27.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.63.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock worth $8,044,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

