American National Bank Purchases Shares of 390 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

American National Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 390 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $16.54 on Wednesday, hitting $287.47. The company had a trading volume of 341,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,554. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $273.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

