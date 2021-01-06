American National Bank Has $475,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

American National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $2,258,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $589,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.89. 347,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,043,779. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

