American National Bank Boosts Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

American National Bank boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Garmin by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

