American National Bank Acquires 642 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American National Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,616,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $143.12. The company had a trading volume of 221,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,066. The stock has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.28 and its 200 day moving average is $138.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

