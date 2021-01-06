American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $101.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

American Electric Power stock opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,257,000 after acquiring an additional 68,843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after acquiring an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

