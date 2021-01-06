AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $461.47

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $461.47 and last traded at $459.03, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $451.00.

UHAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.69. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.74.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $9.00. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AMERCO in the second quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the third quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 632.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

