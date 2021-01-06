AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Major Shareholder Sells $199,999.80 in Stock

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) major shareholder Fund Lp Camac sold 606,060 shares of AmBase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $199,999.80. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS ABCP opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. AmBase Co. has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

