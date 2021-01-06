Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.97

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.97 and last traded at C$13.89, with a volume of 35989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.69.

ALS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$564.33 million and a PE ratio of -18.48.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.55%.

In related news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$62,626.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.