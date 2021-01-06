Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) (CVE:APN) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) (CVE:APN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.37. Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 171,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.04 million and a PE ratio of -37.00.

About Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Canada and internationally. It owns interests in the Farellon and Maria Luisa copper and gold projects located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company was formerly known as Altiplano Minerals Ltd.

