Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 387,089 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 274,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.07% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

