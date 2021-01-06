Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €52.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALO. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.00 ($58.82).

Get Alstom SA (ALO.PA) alerts:

Shares of ALO stock opened at €47.50 ($55.88) on Tuesday. Alstom SA has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.49.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.