Alpha Coin (APC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $6,988.82 and $2.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.