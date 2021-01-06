Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $671.41 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $89,001.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Insiders sold a total of 62,106 shares of company stock worth $1,371,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

