Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

NYSE ADS traded up $7.96 on Wednesday, hitting $80.26. 27,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,608. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $115.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,750,000 after buying an additional 210,459 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 767,428 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,320,000 after purchasing an additional 129,782 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

