Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Trading Up 7.8%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares traded up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.23. 1,453,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,699,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

