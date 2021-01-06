Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Price Down 8% on Insider Selling

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s share price was down 8% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $116.00 and last traded at $123.12. Approximately 843,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 604,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.77.

Specifically, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLK. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allakos by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Allakos by 182.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Allakos by 47.7% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

