Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $123.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 0.97. Allakos has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $157.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.66.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Allakos will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Allakos by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

