Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 75,826 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.63 million and a PE ratio of -13.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the properties located in Nevada, the United States; Yukon and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru. The company was formerly known as Tarsis Resources Ltd.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.