Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) Shares Gap Up to $127.60

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.60, but opened at $132.80. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) shares last traded at $132.83, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £396.90 million and a PE ratio of 27.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.93.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

