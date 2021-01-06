Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $270.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.11 and its 200 day moving average is $258.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $223.02 and a 52-week high of $353.55.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Analysts anticipate that Alexander’s will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 1,143.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 57,542 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 20.8% in the third quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 19.0% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

