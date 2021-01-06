Alessandro Maselli Sells 148 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) COO Alessandro Maselli sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total value of $15,454.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTLT opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $120.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,806,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,352,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

