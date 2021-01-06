Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

AGI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. 3,011,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

