Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $147.88

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.88 and last traded at $147.88, with a volume of 324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $291.76 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

