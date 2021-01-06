Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.48.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $148.30 on Monday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

