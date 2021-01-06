Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABNB. 140166 assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.48.

ABNB opened at $148.30 on Monday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

