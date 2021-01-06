Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.48.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB opened at $148.30 on Monday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.