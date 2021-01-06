Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities cut shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.48.

Airbnb stock opened at $148.30 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

