Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.66

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $6.03. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 27,192 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFLYY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ABN Amro downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Air France-KLM SA will post -16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

