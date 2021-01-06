Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACDVF. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Air Canada from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.75.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $568.17 million for the quarter.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

