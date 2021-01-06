Africa Energy Corp. (AFE.V) (CVE:AFE) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Shares of Africa Energy Corp. (AFE.V) (CVE:AFE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.37. Africa Energy Corp. (AFE.V) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 7,300 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Africa Energy Corp. (AFE.V) from C$0.47 to C$0.46 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$501.49 million and a PE ratio of -72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 19.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,604 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

