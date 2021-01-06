Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.16

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.16 and last traded at $103.84, with a volume of 706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.91.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,961,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 237,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,145,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,598,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,792 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

