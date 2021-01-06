Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 1,062,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,360,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aemetis stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Aemetis as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

