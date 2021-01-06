Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aegon during the third quarter worth $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 76.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 179.6% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 18.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. Aegon has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

