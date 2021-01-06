Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aegon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aegon during the third quarter worth $40,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 76.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 179.6% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 18.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
