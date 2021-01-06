Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AEG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aegon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

AEG stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 267,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,645. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1,672.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 199,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Aegon by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 190,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aegon by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 180,396 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 74,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

