Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
AEG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aegon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.
AEG stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 267,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,645. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
