Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 4,392 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH stock remained flat at $$50.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,236 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55.

