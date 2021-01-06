Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,512 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CHIS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,665. Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.

