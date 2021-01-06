Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.72. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 1,232,940 shares traded.

AAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.94.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.90. The firm has a market cap of C$332.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.