Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.87

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.87 and last traded at $104.01, with a volume of 2071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.86.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 193,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

