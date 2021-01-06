Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.87

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.87 and last traded at $104.01, with a volume of 2071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

