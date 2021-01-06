Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,195,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after purchasing an additional 51,821 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 695,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $33,864,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Shares of AEIS opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.16. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $104.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $389.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.