Adshares (ADS) Hits Market Cap of $2.01 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $2,921.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,663,933 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

