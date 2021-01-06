Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,892. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $14.26 on Wednesday, hitting $471.43. 98,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $484.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

