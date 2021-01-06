adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €260.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADS. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €264.00 ($310.59).

FRA ADS opened at €289.60 ($340.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €284.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €266.18. adidas AG has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

